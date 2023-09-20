BREAKING
Funeral director hosts Macmillan Coffee Morning in Hove this September

Attree & Kent Funeral Directors, part of the UK’s oldest funeral directors, C.P.J. Field invites the Hove community to its ‘Macmillan Coffee Morning’, a charity fundraiser to support people living with cancer.
By Charlotte RushforthContributor
Published 20th Sep 2023, 14:51 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 15:49 BST
As a 10th generation family-run funeral directors, CPJ Field is passionate about serving and supporting charities and initiatives within the community. They are privileged and proud to play an active role in communities they serve.

The event will be held from 10am to 2pm on Wednesday, September 27, at 108 Church Road, Hove BN3 2EB. For more information, call 01273 821985.

