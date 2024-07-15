Further planning for this year's Hailsham Festival of Arts and Culture

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hailsham is gearing up for a varied line-up of talented regional artists and a feast of music, dance, drama, literature and street entertainment as the town hosts the Hailsham Festival of Arts & Culture in September.

The festival, now entering its 18th successful year and one of the highlights of the town's events calendar, attracts a cross-section of artists and performers from the Southeast and further afield, and offers a wide variety of exhibitions and performances to suit all tastes.

The festival is rooted in Hailsham and the surrounding area and this year, organisers are pleased to announce that the 2024 festival programme is now available on their website (hailshamfestival.co.uk).

The programme provides information on the wide range of events and activities including an Art Discovery Trail from September 7 to 22 and, once again, the festival is inviting members of the community to share and showcase their creative achievements in their Virtual Art Gallery, Children's Art Exhibition and Creative Writing Competition.

Street entertainment from the 2023 Hailsham Festival of Arts & Culture.

Featured entertainment includes alternative/folk opera music performer Captain of the Lost Waves, musical duo Milton Hide, a Grease Singalong, an Evening of Burlesque, theatrical performances of Alan Bennett's The Madness of George III, Murder Mystery Suppers, a unique biography of Picasso by flamenco dance company Cancion Gitana and much more.

Other highlights include the Mayor's Concert, a free event which will include performances by the Hailsham Voices Community Pop Choir and, of course, the ever-popular Nostalgia Fair on Saturday, September 21, with free entry and featuring fairground rides, live entertainment, a fancy dress competition, food, drink and more.

The printed programme/brochure, which includes dates, times and full details, will be delivered to households soon. However, people are encouraged to visit the Hailsham Festival website in the meantime.Tickets are already on sale for all of the events and can be obtained at the Hailsham Pavilion box office (George Street) or online at https://hailshampavilion.co.uk/. Other events are generally available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/hailsham-festival.

"Hailsham Festival of Arts and Culture represents a celebration of both professional and amateur talent, creativity and imagination centred in the market town of Hailsham and its surrounding area," said Tony Biggin, Hailsham Festival Chair.

"The arts represent a vital component of our culture, enriching our community and creating a vibrant landscape from which we all benefit.

"Thank you for all your support over the years."

Town Mayor, Cllr Paul Holbrook said: "Hailsham and the rest of East Sussex has such an amazingly rich seam of arts and culture. There is an amazing wealth of artistic talent, and it will be an honour for us to be part of this year’s festival and invite the community to put the festival dates in their diaries.

"Last year’s festival was nothing short of spectacular with some truly great artists, writers, photographers, poets and music performers showcasing their talent across the Hailsham area. There was a positive atmosphere for the duration of the festival, and I was grateful to everyone for turning up and supporting the town’s festival so well."

Cllr Holbrook added: "I’m sure festival organisers will surpass all expectations again this year with events and, on behalf of the Town Council, I'd like to thank those community groups and individuals in the town for all the hard work and generous support given to organising previous festivals and of course the forthcoming one.

"A huge amount of work is carried out behind the scenes by dedicated volunteers, and we are hoping that even more volunteers will get involved in this year's festival, give their support and contribute to its success."