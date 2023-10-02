Further Sessions for local table tennis players at Worthing Table Tennis Club

Worthing table tennis club is launching new table tennis sessions for the local community, The club which is only 2 years old and is Table Tennis England’s club of the year for 2023, is launching new sessions at Bohunt School on Wednesdays starting on the 4th of October.

The new nights will see 3 different sessions taking place, an Adult beginners class for new players or those returning to the sport looking to learn the basic shots and skills. League Coaching, Open to all league standard players with more advanced skills and drills. Each of the coaching sessions will have one of the club’s highly qualified coaches leading and passing on their knowledge and finally, An Open session for anyone looking to just play some table tennis with no coaching or drills.