Further Sessions for local table tennis players at Worthing Table Tennis Club
and live on Freeview channel 276
Worthing table tennis club is launching new table tennis sessions for the local community, The club which is only 2 years old and is Table Tennis England’s club of the year for 2023, is launching new sessions at Bohunt School on Wednesdays starting on the 4th of October.
The new nights will see 3 different sessions taking place, an Adult beginners class for new players or those returning to the sport looking to learn the basic shots and skills. League Coaching, Open to all league standard players with more advanced skills and drills. Each of the coaching sessions will have one of the club’s highly qualified coaches leading and passing on their knowledge and finally, An Open session for anyone looking to just play some table tennis with no coaching or drills.
Adult Coaching 6.30 - 8.00
League Coaching 6.30 - 8.00
Open session 8.00 – 9.00
The club runs sessions for all the community with Primary school sessions, Junior and adult coaching, social and coaching sessions for 50+ along with disability sessions.
For more information check out the clubs website or call Matt 07411018856