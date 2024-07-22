Gershwin’s masterpiece is Petworth Festival finale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ronnie Scott’s artistic director, pianist James Pearson, heads to the Petworth Festival with violinist, singer and arranger Lizzie Ball to bring the festival to a thrilling conclusion.

They will be at St Mary’s Church, Petworth on Saturday, July 27 at 7.30pm, along with Jon Shenoy saxes/flute/clarinet; Robbie Harvey trombone; Sam Burgess bass; Will Riby percussion; and Matt Skelton drums.

Their programme will build towards a special adaptation of George Gershwin’s mould-breaking jazz concerto for piano, Rhapsody in Blue, 100 years on from the work’s premiere. Elsewhere it takes us through a cavalcade of Gershwin classics including a medley from Porgy and Bess, plus Lizzie will work her magic on other American Songbook classics.

As Lizzie explains: “The whole concept for the concert was devised for quite a small band given that a lot of the pieces were written for full orchestra. And that’s the reason for the title, that this is a lighter version. James has an extraordinary artistry and he has shown it with this programme. He managed to arrange the whole piece, Rhapsody in Blue, without compromising any of it but just for the seven of us. It's such an important piece and we have been doing it for years. It's really one of James's big moments and we're doing this now for the 100th anniversary of its writing.

“I think Gershwin was already so important in so many ways. He managed to combine classical and jazz. It is just such a perfect piece of concerto work in the classical repertoire but the point is that the language and the themes are very much jazz. I just don't think there is another piece like it. It's a jazz-inspired concerto but sits within the classical repertoire. It's James’s big thing and he plays it so beautifully and I think there's a real understanding of it that comes when you are actually classically trained but also when you've had experience of other types of music. I just think it gives it an extra edge.

“So that's the centrepiece of the evening but we also have music from that whole glorious era of the American classics which was just such a perfect time in musical history. We are doing An American in Paris and Swannee and some Cole Porter and I will also be singing some Great American Songbook. The Great American Songbook has frequently been in my programme. I come from a very rigorous classical background but it's just something that sits with my voice very comfortably. I spend a lot of my time touring internationally and I also lived in South America for a while. There are lots of flavours that I've picked up on my travels around the world and I think they have helped me interpret it.”

Lizzie has worked lots with Petworth Festival artistic director Stewart Collins before, but this is the first time she has performed at the Petworth Festival: “And I'm really looking forward to it. We are quite busy over the summer with a number of festivals.”

All of which Lizzie combines with being mum to a two-a-half-year-old: “It can be really hard as a musician parent but when it works it can be really glorious. My mum lives equidistant from all the venues where we are playing, and he is really super happy to be with her.”