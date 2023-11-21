BREAKING

Get into the festive spirit at Bede’s Prep School’s Christmas Fair!

Friends of Bede’s Prep invite you to kick off the festive season at our much-anticipated Christmas Fair on Saturday 9 December 2023 from 10.30am to 1.30pm. Join us for a joyful celebration for the whole family.
Bede's Prep Christmas Fair

There is lots of fun to be had at our Christmas Fair! We have an array of exciting stalls offering gifts to tick off your shopping list. Little ones can visit Father Christmas in his enchanting Grotto, and enjoy a range of activities including games, face painting, a tombola and more!

Enter our Prize Draw to win one of our luxury hampers filled with festive treats and take part in our Christmas Raffle. Our pop-up café will be offering indulgent hot drinks and refreshments. The talented Bede’s Prep pupils will be providing carols and music throughout!

All are welcome to embrace the festive season on Saturday 9 December at Bede’s Prep School, Dukes Drive, Eastbourne, BN20 7XL. There is an admission fee of £2.50 per adult which includes entry to the Prize Draw and children are free!