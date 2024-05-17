Get outdoors this half term at the Clubhouse Community Picnic - 31st May
Located on a former golf course, the clubhouse is nestled within the Wilding Waterhall rewilding sire and plays host to an amazing diversity of flora + fauna, stunning views, and plenty of space to roam and play – within easy reach of Brighton & Hove.
Bring a picnic and enjoy a relaxed afternoon for all ages whilst soaking up the views and atmosphere. There'll be a wildlife trail across the grounds for little adventurers; face painting; delicious homemade & local cakes, treats, juices and hot drinks; site tours from local rangers; and stalls from local conservation organisations.
When? Friday 31st May, 1-4pm
Where? The Clubhouse, Saddlescombe Rd, Brighton BN1 8AX
How?
- Parking is available on-site - please book onlineif you wish to drive as we need to manage the number of vehicles on site.
- There is no charge for those arriving by public transport or on foot/ bike. Travel directions are available here.
- You can also book online if you wish to join the site Ranger for a tour (approx 30 minutes) of the site.
- Kids' wildlife trail maps will be available on the day (suggested donation £2), with a small prize for those completing the trail. The trail takes approximately 15-20 minutes, running across about 500 metres (1/4 mile) distance on uneven ground.
What should we bring? Please feel free to bring a picnic/ picnic blanket and enjoy the afternoon with us. There will be cakes/ hot drinks available by donation. The site has uneven ground throughout, so suitable footwear is advised. Well behaved dogs are welcome but must be kept on leads at all times (there are grazing animals and nesting birds on site). All donations/ payments will be card only.
Please note there will be a photographer present at the event. You may opt out of photos by speaking to a member of staf