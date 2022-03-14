The project is building on the success of last year’s High Street family events programme, organised by the LOVE Local cultural regeneration partnership between youth arts charity Artswork, Arun District Council and Littlehampton Town Council.

A group of Sussex artists, including six from Littlehampton and two from Bognor Regis, have been commissioned to create a fabulous trail of artistic eggs in businesses around the town centre and in Wick, with support from the Wick Action Group.

U CAN Spray CIO creating spray art in Littlehampton

The schools involved will each create an egg using materials like pom poms and origami, and four large fibreglass eggs will be painted and finished by the artists, forming one of the highlights of the trail.

Programme manager Beccy East, from Artswork, said: “LOVE Local is all about showing the ways high-quality art can bring our town centre to life and we are confident families from across the town and further afield will find loads to inspire and entertain them in Littlehampton this Easter.

“The creativity of children and schools is right at the heart of this programme and we are delighted that every school in the town has embraced the opportunity to show what brilliant art their children can create and how it can work to revitalise their community.”

There will be a free, inclusive arts-based launch event in Littlehampton High Street on April 9, featuring live music and chalk and spray art activities, and the trail will then run until April 24.

Jacky Pendleton, deputy leader of Arun District Council, said: “We are delighted to be involved in such a fantastic event that will bring colour and energy to the town centre and no doubt be enjoyed by everyone who participates.

“This is just the latest in a programme of events aimed at encouraging young people to explore their creative side and the council is pleased to be working in partnership on such an inspiring community project.”

Families can follow the trail and collect a secret code with each egg to solve the puzzle for a free prize draw.

Dr James Walsh, chair of Littlehampton Town Council’s policy and finance committee, said: “We are very fortunate to have an incredibly talented community of artists in our area who are keen to engage in creative community projects like this one.

“I cannot wait to see the results of this collaboration of great artists and talented young people. I know it will be special and well worth visiting our ever-more vibrant town.”

The commissioned artists are Staci Mendoza Quin, Felicity Jay from Creative Heart, Ben Cavanagh, Esther Heylen, Dorota Lawrie and Maureen Wells from Pallant House, Juliet Stallard from Saltwater Creations, Isobel Smith from Fine Art Rural Mission and Saatchi Gallery, Lucy Seeds, Tricia Johnson from West Dean College and Worthing Museum & Art Gallery, and Shirley Bloomfield-Davies.

Schools creating eggs include The Littlehampton Academy, Cornfield School, White Meadows Primary Academy, St Catherine’s Catholic Primary, River Beach Primary, Lyminster Primary, St Mary’s CofE Primary in Clymping and Summerlea Community Primary in Rustington.

