Glyndebourne offers late-summer open days

Glyndebourne has announced two open days this summer: a ticketed event celebrating horticulture and art as well as an opportunity to go backstage.

Spokesman Luke Batchelor said: “Glyndebourne has announced that it will be opening its gardens again this year for ticketed events on August 31 and September 1 between 11am and 4pm. The Glyndebourne gardens are usually only open to opera ticket holders. Open days provide a rare opportunity to visit this internationally famous venue outside of a performance season. Visitors can explore 12 acres of expertly managed gardens, with the option to enjoy a picnic brought from home or purchase light refreshments and cream teas from across the on-site cafe, deli and bar.

“Things to look out for this year include the relocated dye garden, which now forms part of the existing vegetable and cut flower gardens. The many dye plants grown here are processed on site and used in the costume-making process for Glyndebourne Festival opera productions. A second beehive has been introduced to the meadow, providing a habitat for these important pollinators, and the exotic Bourne garden around the opera house is at its exuberant best in September, with cannas, gingers, and other tropical-looking plants providing a dramatic foyer to the opera house.

“For those who want to see what happens behind the scenes, there is an option to add a 45-minute backstage tour to your visit at selected times throughout the day. Led by expert guides, they offer a chance to learn more about Glyndeboure’s history, discover what it takes to create world-class opera at Glyndebourne, and meet some of the people who make it a reality. As part of the tour, you’ll get the chance to step onto the Glyndebourne stage and get a singer’s eye-view of the auditorium.

“Throughout the weekend, visitors will also enjoy the last chance to see a series of visual art exhibitions launched at Glyndebourne Festival 2024. These include a solo exhibition by British artist and sculptor Conrad Shawcross which features new drawings and both indoor and outdoor sculptures. The centrepiece of the exhibition (titled Conrad Shawcross: Expansion Field) is nine large-scale sculptures (titled Paradigms) that are displayed in the Glyndebourne gardens are being exhibited together for the first time.

“A second exhibition, Then to Now: 90 Years of Glyndebourne Posters, celebrates the opera house’s 90th anniversary and features archive posters used to promote past seasons of the Glyndebourne Festival since its inception in 1934.”

Open Garden dates: Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1. Timings: 11am-4.m (last entry 3pm). Ticket price: £8 per adult or £18 including a tour of the opera house. Tickets available to purchase via glyndebourne.com

Glyndebourne, situated on the edge of the South Downs National Park in East Sussex, is recognised internationally as one of the great opera houses.