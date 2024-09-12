Go behind the scenes at Theatre Royal Brighton for Heritage Open Days

Theatre Royal Brighton is opening its stage door to the public for its first open day since the venue completed its multi-million-pound restoration project.

From 11am-4pm on Saturday, September 14, the theatre invites the community to experience the historic theatre as part of Heritage Open Days, the UK’s largest festival of history and culture.

Jackie Alexander, senior creative learning manager, Theatre Royal Brighton, said: “Step through the stage door and into the backstage world of one of the oldest working theatres in the country.

"Check out the wings, peek into the dressing rooms and go under the stage as you explore this beautiful theatre with over 200 years of stories to tell. Children can try out making and doing activities; adults can enjoy tours, and a chance to chat to the team about the history of the theatre as well as upcoming shows.

The newly-restored Theatre Royal Brighton (contributed pic)

"There will be opportunities to light up the stage with help from the theatre’s tech team and the chance to delve into the archives on display and explore its history.

"There will also be a sensory break-out space available for quiet time.

"The open day offers the local community and fans of theatre and heritage buildings alike the unique opportunity to visit Theatre Royal Brighton on a dark day, where there is no show on the stage and the venue usually closed to public, along with the chance to ask the team that makes theatre magic happen any burning questions. A must-see experience for any arts and culture enthusiast.”

Jackie added: “We are delighted to be opening our doors and welcoming the local community to our incredibly special heritage building, as part of this year’s Heritage Open Days. Visitors are invited to stand on our historic stage and take a look in the dressing rooms where stars have got changed over the last 217 years.

"There’s something for everyone so please come and join us in celebrating this beautiful building and its special place in Brighton and Hove”.

Built in 1807 Theatre Royal Brighton is one of the oldest and most distinguished theatres in the country.

The auditorium of the Grade II* listed building represents an example of the finest regency architecture, redesigned by famous theatre architect CJ Phipps in 1854.