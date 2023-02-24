A ‘Good Food Day’ is to be held in the Chichester District at the end of February.

The Good Food Day, which will be held at Leconfield Hall in Petworth, will encourage locals to get cooking, and learn how local produce can help save money.

In the event, guests will be able to:

Help tell what they would like to see locally regarding food

A 'Good Food Day' is to be held in the Chichester district.

L﻿earn to use a slow cooker, and maybe get one for free, and slow cooker recipes,

Increase cookery skills,

Learn about help and activities available locally,

Children’s activities,

Try new foods,

Learn how to save money while cooking,

Think of ideas of how to eat well for less,

Share lunch,

Learn about the connections between food and health and take home a goody-bag of food and recipes

The event will last two and a half hours, from 10.30am to 1pm on Tuesday, February 28.

