Goodwood Festival of Speed: This is when you will see the Red Arrows over Sussex

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 12th Jul 2024, 10:29 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 11:06 BST
The Red Arrows are set to return to Sussex today (Friday, July 12) as part of Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Now in its 31st year, the Festival of Speed continues to bring together some of the world’s most compelling innovators and world debuts.

It’s one of the events of the year and photographer Trevor Staff was at the event on Thursday to capture the action and some awe-inspiring sights as the festival, this year celebrating the future of technology and the future of mobility, began. Click here to see 31 fabulous photos.

One of the main attractions of the event is, of course, the Red Arrows display. Visitors and local residents spoke of having ‘goosebumps’ on Thursday (July 11) when they flew over shortly before midday – and they are set to return today.

The planes will take off from Bournemouth at 11.35am before making their way to West Sussex.

An article by Goodwood Road & Racing read: “2024 marks the 60th display season for the RAF’s acrobatic aces, and they will first fly by on Thursday morning, at 11:45. In what will hopefully be glorious sunshine, the Red Arrows will then take to the sky again on Friday, when the triumphant red Hawk T1s will form over the house again, also at 11:45.

"We can’t wait to look around for ourselves and will be turning our heads to the hopefully cloudless skies over Goodwood on Thursday and Friday morning for a spectacular Red Arrows flyover.”

Find a list of all the red arrows displays across the UK here.

