The Red Arrows are set to return to Sussex today (Friday, July 12) as part of Goodwood Festival of Speed – this is the flight path they are taking.

Now in its 31st year, the Festival of Speed continues to bring together some of the world’s most compelling innovators and world debuts.

One of the main attractions of the event is, of course, the Red Arrows display. Visitors and local residents spoke of having ‘goosebumps’ on Thursday (July 11) when they flew over shortly before midday – and they are set to return today.

The planes will take off from Bournemouth at 11.35am before making their way to West Sussex.

What is the Red Arrows’ flight path on Friday?

1. 504648N 0015033W BOURNEMOUTH AD – 11.35am2. 504002N 0014833W S OF BOURNEMOUTH – 11.37am3. 503853N 0012647W S OF BROOK – 11.39am4. 504602N 0010152W SE OF PORTSMOUTH – 11.42am5. 505106N 0010048W VCY OF HAVANT – 11.43am6. 505158N 0005259W FUNTINGDON – 11.44am7. 505222N 0004334W GOODWOOD DISPLAY – 11.45am8. 504930N 0003510W NE OF YAPTON – 12.09pm9. 505629N 0003630W N OF SUTTON – 12.10pm10. 505408N 0004233W S OF EAST DEAN – 12.11pm11. 505020N 0004754W VCY OF CHICHESTER – 12.12pm12. 504458N 0005706W S OF SOUTH HAYLING – 12.13pm13. 504637N 0011655W N OF COWES – 12.15pm14. 504648N 0015033W BOURNEMOUTH AD – 12.19pm

There are some cloudy conditions in West Sussex today but the Red Arrows will still be visible if you’re watching from the right place.

Social media is awash of the stunning aerobatics display team, taken from people’s gardens on Thursday. If you didn’t see them from where you are, some ideal spots in Chichester are: Tangmere playing field, Priory Park and Oaklands Park.