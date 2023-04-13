Goodwoof, a celebration of all things canine at Goodwood, takes place next month. Here’s all you need to know.

Returning for a second year, following the inaugural event in 2022, Goodwoof offers a superb day out for every dog-lover.

With world-class competitions, trials, demonstrations and workshops, there is something for everyone – including four-legged friends!

When is it?

The ultimate dog day out will take place on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21 in the grounds of The Kennels.

What’s on at Goodwoof?

In addition to a number of live demonstrations across the weekend, there will be action sports; agility with experts who can teach you the basics of tricks such as hurdles and heelwork to music; a 50m race to determine the fastest dog; pet portraits and, new for 2023, an off-lead area so your dog can stretch their legs.

After all this, your dog will love taking a dip in Fido’s Lido to cool off.

There are also a host of activities for humans to get stuck into, including free dog yoga (DOGA), reiki and massages, Barkitecture: a unique competition showcasing kennel architecture, a 'wellness centre’ where experts from MARS Petcare can answer questions about your dogs, such as ‘what is my dog saying?’, help you decode your pup’s body language and teach you canine first aid and anxiety management tips.

Children can also take part in the ‘Have a Go’ arena which is a popular place to teach your dog new tricks.

In addition to all of this, there will be food and drink on offer at a number of delicious concessions, and you are also welcome to bring picnics, blankets and camping chairs.

Are dogs allowed?

Dogs are absolutely welcome to attend the celebration of all things canine but must be pre-booked.

Goodwoof recommends limiting the number of dogs to four dogs per adult attending, and asks that they remain on lead at all times during the event.

How much are tickets?

Adult tickets are currently priced at £30 with the early bird deal, which ends Friday, April 21 and offers a £5 discount from the full price of £35.

Tickets for young people aged 13 – 21 are £20.

All under 12s go free, but still need to be pre-booked.

Dogs also go free!

How do I book tickets?

How to get there and where to park:

There is free parking at Goodwood, with no booking required, and a Park and Ride shuttle bus will also be in operation throughout the weekend.

The car park will be open from 8.30am, with the event starting at 9.30am and closing at 5.00pm.

Parking on approach roads is not permitted and dogs are not to be left in public vehicles under any circumstances.

How can I stay up-to-date with the latest Goodwoof news?

Sussex World will be providing coverage of Goodwoof, both before the event and during.

We will be live throughout the weekend from Goodwoof, providing updates on all the four-legged fun.