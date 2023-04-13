Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
2 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
3 hours ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
4 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
4 hours ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
5 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93

Goodwoof 2023: What's on at Goodwood's ultimate dog day out, how much are tickets, how to book, how to get there and where to park

Goodwoof, a celebration of all things canine at Goodwood, takes place next month. Here’s all you need to know.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 13th Apr 2023, 18:14 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 18:37 BST

Returning for a second year, following the inaugural event in 2022, Goodwoof offers a superb day out for every dog-lover.

With world-class competitions, trials, demonstrations and workshops, there is something for everyone – including four-legged friends!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When is it?

Most Popular
    Goodwoof, a celebration of all things canine at Goodwood, takes place next month. Here’s all you need to know.Goodwoof, a celebration of all things canine at Goodwood, takes place next month. Here’s all you need to know.
    Goodwoof, a celebration of all things canine at Goodwood, takes place next month. Here’s all you need to know.

    The ultimate dog day out will take place on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21 in the grounds of The Kennels.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    What’s on at Goodwoof?

    In addition to a number of live demonstrations across the weekend, there will be action sports; agility with experts who can teach you the basics of tricks such as hurdles and heelwork to music; a 50m race to determine the fastest dog; pet portraits and, new for 2023, an off-lead area so your dog can stretch their legs.

    After all this, your dog will love taking a dip in Fido’s Lido to cool off.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    There are also a host of activities for humans to get stuck into, including free dog yoga (DOGA), reiki and massages, Barkitecture: a unique competition showcasing kennel architecture, a 'wellness centre’ where experts from MARS Petcare can answer questions about your dogs, such as ‘what is my dog saying?’, help you decode your pup’s body language and teach you canine first aid and anxiety management tips.

    See the top 10 things to do at Goodwoof here.

    Children can also take part in the ‘Have a Go’ arena which is a popular place to teach your dog new tricks.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    In addition to all of this, there will be food and drink on offer at a number of delicious concessions, and you are also welcome to bring picnics, blankets and camping chairs.

    Are dogs allowed?

    Dogs are absolutely welcome to attend the celebration of all things canine but must be pre-booked.

    Goodwoof recommends limiting the number of dogs to four dogs per adult attending, and asks that they remain on lead at all times during the event.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    How much are tickets?

    Adult tickets are currently priced at £30 with the early bird deal, which ends Friday, April 21 and offers a £5 discount from the full price of £35.

    Tickets for young people aged 13 – 21 are £20.

    All under 12s go free, but still need to be pre-booked.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Dogs also go free!

    How do I book tickets?

    You can book tickets for Saturday and Sunday entry by clicking here.

    How to get there and where to park:

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    There is free parking at Goodwood, with no booking required, and a Park and Ride shuttle bus will also be in operation throughout the weekend.

    The car park will be open from 8.30am, with the event starting at 9.30am and closing at 5.00pm.

    Parking on approach roads is not permitted and dogs are not to be left in public vehicles under any circumstances.

    How can I stay up-to-date with the latest Goodwoof news?

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Sussex World will be providing coverage of Goodwoof, both before the event and during.

    We will be live throughout the weekend from Goodwoof, providing updates on all the four-legged fun.

    For more information about Goodwoof, visit its website.

    Read More
    Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable dogs and puppies at Arundawn are loo...
    Related topics:GoodwoodDogsParking