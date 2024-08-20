Great news for Hastings Fat Tuesday Youth Second Line Band

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hastings Fat Tuesday CIC (HFT) have confirmed the future of the HFT Youth Second Line Band has been secured for years to come thanks to their partnership with Create Music, the music hub for Brighton & Hove and East Sussex.

General manager Hannah Deeble said: “HFT successfully launched the Youth Second Line Band in November 2022, delivering sessions for young people playing wind and percussion, forming a Mardi Gras style band which has performed at numerous festivals and parades including Hastings Fat Tuesday Music Festival, St Leonards Festival, Sanctuary Festival and many more. The sessions have been hosted and managed by Create Music, at their Hastings & Rother Music Centre, with guest facilitator, renowned trumpeter Robbie Robson.

“Having run the sessions sporadically around festival appearances for the last 20 months, Create Music, in collaboration with HFT, has now taken the step to encompass the band within their regular teaching sessions at the Hastings and Rother Music Centre. This allows them to meet every Saturday during term times and be supported by Create Music’s experienced staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The band will continue to perform annually at Hastings Fat Tuesday Music Festival and other local events. The band is open to all young people. For more information on how to sign up and details of fees and bursaries please visit the Create Music website.”

HFT Youth Second Line Band (contributed pic)

HFT director Sally Lampitt said: “We are delighted that Create Music have committed to supporting our youth band going forward. This is an important development for our organisation and will provide ongoing opportunities for the musicians and security for the band in years to come.”

Gordon Dodridge, of Create Music, added: “We are excited to be entering our third year of partnership with HFT, which provides so many great opportunities for children and young people and the wider community of Hastings & Rother.”

Hastings Fat Tuesday CIC (HFT) is a not-for-profit organisation that delivers a year-round programme of activity to support the communities of Hastings and St Leonards.