Green Film Fest heads to Horsham

Morag Warrack

As spokeswoman Morag Warrack explains: “A variety of green films will be shown each Wednesday throughout October at Trafalgar Rd Baptist Church, plus an initial one in September to kick off the national annual Great Big Green Week.

“The films range from professional, international films to fascinating amateur films shot locally on a phone! There is even a world premiere of a new short film, Revival: Stories of Rewilding Sussex, made by three recent graduates and a sixth-former. Each film will have an interactive element too, with a seed swap, talks with local experts and Q & A sessions with the film makers. It is not for profit, and Sussex Green Living are hosting tickets on Eventbrite. Prices are on a pay-as-you-feel basis, ranging from free if you’re feeling the pinch to becoming a sponsor if you’re feeling the abundance.

“The Festival is cheered on by many local groups including the Sussex Wildlife Trust, Transition Horsham, Horsham Green Spaces, Sussex Green Living, Greening Steyning and Horsham Eco Churches, and we’re hugely grateful to Trafalgar Rd Baptist Church for hosting us so generously.”

Start time is 7.30pm for all films. Tickets at www.sussexgreenliving.co.uk/cafes-forums/green-film-festival-for-horsham/

The programme is:

Wednesday, September 28 (Great Big Green Week), Christs Hospital: Kiss The Ground, 2020, educational version (45 mins) plus speaker, award-winning environmentalist Nicola Peel.

Wednesday, October 5, Trafalgar Road Baptist Church: Seeds Of Vandana Shiva, 2021, plus seed swap event by transition Horsham & Allotment Groups.

Wednesday, October 12, Trafalgar Road Baptist Church: Riverwoods plus conversation with Tony Whitbread, President of Sussex Wildlife Trust.

Wednesday, October 19, Trafalgar Rd Baptist Church: Help Our Kelp (by Sussex Wildlife Trust and Sir David Attenborough, 7 mins); Kelp! 2022 (by Caylon La Mantia, 30 mins); Kelp Project (by Steve Allnut, 30 mins), plus Q & A with the film-makers and Tony Whitbread, president of Sussex Wildlife Trust.

Wednesday, October 26, Trafalgar Road Baptist Church: Sir Patrick Vallance Climate Briefing To UK MPs July 2022 (55 mins); Mapping Steyning 2021 (by Phil Birch and Ronnie Reed 20 mins).