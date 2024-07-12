Group fitness classes in Lewes that you won't be able to resist

Evening class at ((BOUNCE)) Lewes

What is it like to bounce on a mini trampoline for an hour to catchy songs and disco lights? ((BOUNCE)) Lewes have been running group fitness classes since 2019, and the buzz hasn't stopped! Read more about what ((BOUNCE)) classes are, and why they've been a popular workout for the locals of Lewes.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is ((BOUNCE))?

((BOUNCE)) is a fitness class that uses mini trampolines for a full body workout, also known as rebounding. Classed as a HIIT workout, you get high intensity coupled with low impact to both energise your body and stimulate your mind.

Dance-based routines are at the core of the workout, where you'll do 40 minutes of cardio followed by 20 minutes of strength training to focus on specific muscle groups, like abs and glutes. Each class starts with a warmup to prepare for the workout and finishes with a cool down to stretch at the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

((BOUNCE)) class in-action!

These classes are fantastic for beginners and suitable for all fitness levels.

There are easier options that you can do throughout the whole class, or you have the choice to add challenges and make the workout harder.

The trained instructors demonstrate both options throughout, so you can make the workout your own.

Where do the classes take place?

Instructors Sammy (left) and Rachel (right)

These classes take place at Landport Community Hub in Lewes, an open space perfect for ((BOUNCE)) and is a popular centre for various groups and activities for Lewes locals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s free parking outside and on the street. The doors are open at the back to keep fresh air flowing in and fans are on throughout the class to keep the hall cool.

With disco lights and sing-along loud music – be prepared for a disco feeling when you give it a try!

What are the benefits of rebounding?

((BOUNCE)) is 3 times more effective than floor-based workouts

10 minutes of ((BOUNCE)) is the equivalent of 30 minutes of running

You can burn up to 600 calories in an hour class!

87% of the shock is absorbed by the trampoline, so it's super low impact to strengthen bones, stimulate smaller stabilising muscles in and around the joints, and great for flexibility and overall joint health.

((BOUNCE)) classes are not just good for your body, but also for your mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The uplift of endorphins you get from this class will leave you feeling amazing, and boost your self-confidence. That sense of achievement when you leave the hall will leave a post-((BOUNCE)) buzz that lasts all day.

What do others say about ((BOUNCE)) Lewes classes?

“I love bounce! I found it really hard to find exercise that worked for me until I found bounce! It’s fun, they play great music and there are strobe lights! It’s a really supportive group and the instructors make you feel really welcome.

Never thought I could really enjoy exercise but now I look forward to every class! Would recommend it to everyone, even if you have never got into exercise before”

Tara, ((BOUNCE)) attendee since March 2023

"I would totally recommend Bounce Lewes. It’s tough but such a good high intensity workout and one of the few classes that I’ve stuck with - it never seems to get boring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sammy and Rachel are great instructors too, really motivating and positive. I always feel great after class!"

Jo, ((BOUNCE)) attendee since October 2019

What types of classes are there?

There are two types of classes currently running at ((BOUNCE)) Lewes.

Evenings:

A normal ((BOUNCE)) class will run for 1 hour in the evening, which is 40 minutes of cardio and 20 minutes of strength training. There are set breaks between each block of tracks, but you can jump off anytime that you like.

Mornings:

There's also a 45 minute option, which is called a Blast class. This is where you do 30 minutes of cardio and 15 minutes of strength training. Again, lots of breaks throughout, but here you'll be able to use hand weights if you want to increase the intensity of the moves. Hand weights are provided by ((BOUNCE)) so you don't need to bring any with you.

These morning classes are also child friendly!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

((BOUNCE)) Lewes also runs events from time to time. Their most recent event was to raise money for local mental health charity, Holding Space. Raising £480, the event began with a 1 hour class of ((BOUNCE)), followed by 30 minutes of Balance, which is a yoga/pilates inspired class using the trampoline.

The event finished with a delicious looking brunch, which was donated by local bakery Bake Out in Lewes.

Keep an eye out for more events on their social media. Here's a snapshot of this charity event from March 2024.

What does 'child friendly' mean?

If you're bringing your child with you to their morning classes, you're welcome to bring toys/colouring/snacks/tablet along - anything that your child would like to nestle in for 45 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your child can jump on and join in free of charge if they're under the age of 8, if they want to. If older, a separate ticket will need to be purchased if they want to join in for the workout.

If your child is very very little, you can park the buggy next to your chosen trampoline so they can see you right next to them! They can enjoy the disco lights on the ceiling and see you enjoying your workout.

Although it's a child friendly class, it will be open to everyone. So it's the perfect endorphin release to start your day and get your body moving!

FAQs

How much does it cost?

A single session is just £7.50, which is a fantastic price just an hour of working out and having fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you want to book a block of classes, it's £42 for 6, £65 for 10, or £125 for 20. So you can save some money if you decide to book a block of sessions in advance - the best way to get into that routine!

Ultimately, there's no membership needed. So there's no obligation or commitment - give it a try with a single session and see if it's a workout you love.

Do I need to book, or can I just turn up?

You'll need to book in advance, and it's best to book a week ahead as classes can get full quite quickly! Here's the link to their schedule where you can book online.

I haven't done any exercise for a long time and I'm nervous about getting back into it, will I be able to keep up?

The first time is definitely a learning opportunity. You'll be focusing mostly on the moves and the right technique rather than how hard you're pushing yourself. We all start at the beginning right? But by class 2 or 3, you'll be feeling confident and in the full swing of it. As long as you're moving and having fun - that's all that matters!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thinking of giving it a try? Book a class today and enjoy working out again.

Want to find out more about ((BOUNCE)) Lewes?

Check out their Instagram here, where they have loads of fantastic videos showing a little bit more of their classes and how they're suitable for everyone.

Their Facebook page is here.

Drop them a message online or send them an email at [email protected], and their instructors Sammy and Rachel will be happy to answers any queries you have!