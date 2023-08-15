Gwen and Caitlyn's South Coast Ultra Challenge

Neil, like many others with this disease, lives on a daily concoction of medication to try and assist in limiting the impact of the condition. Through the invaluable assistance of the consultants, nurses, GP's and the 'National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society' (NRAS) and his family, Neil has overcome many challenges in his daily life during the last 18 months. RA is a life long disease and can seriously affect other parts of the body, including the heart, lungs, muscles, kidneys and blood vessels. The NRAS is a charity that supports the 400,000 people living with rheumatoid arthritis and their families by providing a range of services and resources. This includes a helpline, an online community, support groups, and education programs. They work tirelessly to empower those affected by the condition and improve their quality of life, including the 12,000 children living with Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA). Caitlyn and Gwen have decided to take action for Neil and raise awareness about rheumatoid arthritis and the incredible work of the NRAS. They are embarking on a challenging journey together in support of a cause that is close to their hearts, by taking on the tough South Coast Ultra Challenge on 2nd September. It is a gruelling 57km hike, with 1250m of climb, setting off from Polegate, travelling over the South Downs to finish in Hove in, what they hope, is 14 hours. They have committed themselves to raise £800 for the NRAS and they know that even a small contribution can make a huge difference, spurring them on in their challenge and supporting their cause. By donating, you will be making a difference in the lives of people with Rheumatoid Arthritis and their families. Please visit 'Caitlyn and Gwen's South Coast Challenge for NRAS' page at Just Giving: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/caitlyn-and-gwen-taylor