Hailsham Allotment Society summer show

The show will be held at the Battle Road allotments on Saturday (August 6) from 10am-2pm.

Residents are asked to bring along their flowers and vegetables for exhibiting and judging.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Refreshments will be available, various local produce will be on sale, and there will also be a raffle.

Hailsham Allotment Society (photo from Hailsham TC)

Town Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook said: “I’m delighted to have been asked to attend and open the event.

"It is a great opportunity for people to exhibit their vegetables and flowers, take a walk around the plots, talk to allotment tenants and learn a few tips and techniques for growing their own!

"Experienced allotment holders will be happy to answer visitors' questions about growing fruit and vegetables, and also give suggestions and advice on how to get started with an allotment.

"We hope to see lots of people come along on the day and see what is on offer."