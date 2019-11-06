Hailsham Christmas lights switch on 2019: dates, times and what to expect

The festive season is now upon us and Hailsham is about to get into the spirit with the switch on of its Christmas lights for 2019.

Residents should don their favourite scarf, wear their best festive jumper and head down to the town centre for an evening of Christmas carols, music and stunning Christmas lights.

Here is everything you need to know about the Hailsham Christmas lights switch on 2019:

What are the timings on the night?

Visit Vicarage Field in the town centre on Friday, November 29 at 6pm for hot drinks, food, music and the chance to watch Hailsham transform into a winter wonderland.

What’s the ticket situation?

This is a free, ticketless event. Residents of Hailsham and the surrounding areas are invited to enjoy the festivities free of charge.

Who is switching on the Hailsham Christmas Lights?

The winners of Domino’s Best Christmas Pizza Design Competition will be announced at the switch-on and winners will join mayor Paul Holbrook as he hails the beginning of the Christmas Season and presses the button, switching on the lights.

Which roads are closed?

There are no planned road closures for the Hailsham Christmas lights switch-on.

What entertainment is on offer?

The Christmas lights are not the only reason to head to the town centre. Students from Hailsham Community College and Grovelands Community Primary School will be singing Christmas Carols in the town centre from 4pm,

Alongside them will be Hailsham FM, who will be celebrating with a variety of Christmas Classics throughout the event.

What food and drink is available?

Children will also get the chance to meet Santa, who will be handing out free sweets throughout the event and buy roasted chestnuts, sweets and refreshments, courtesy of the Hailsham Lions.