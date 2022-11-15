Hailsham Christmas lights switch-on will feature Harry Potter star

The Christmas lights will soon be turned on in Hailsham to kick off the festive period.

The lights will be switched on in Vicarage Field on November 25 at 6pm. Santa will be handing out free sweets to children at the event courtesy of Hailsham Rotary Club and school children will be carol singing before the official switch-on at 6pm. There will also be festive refreshments on sale.

Hailsham Parish Church will be open to the public directly after the switch-on serving free hot chocolate with marshmallows. Actor Jon Campling, who has appeared in two Harry Potter films the Death Eater, will switch on the lights alongside the Town Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook.

Cllr Holbrook said: "Hailsham’s Christmas lights switch-on is one of the town centre’s biggest annual events and the traditional and tasteful line-up of festive entertainment planned means it's going to be the best yet! The switch-on event is about bringing the community together to celebrate the countdown to Christmas with their friends and family, and we are hoping that lots of people will come along, take part and join in the fun."

Councillor Nigel Coltman, vice-chairman of the Town Council’s communities committee, said: "We're certainly getting into the Christmas spirit again and, having received encouraging feedback from shoppers and stallholders in previous years, we're looking forward to doing it all again this December and making the event an even bigger success."

Festive events in Hailsham on December 10: Christmas Market / Hailsham Farmers’ Market (Christmas special) / Wealden Brass Band’s Christmas Concert at 2.30pm

