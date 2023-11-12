Hailsham Fire Station to host ‘Have a Go Day’
Residents will be able see what it takes to be a firefighter at the station as well as the chance to meet volunteers for the service who will talk about their experiences as well as all things fire safety.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Hailsham Fire Station said: “Come and meet us, your local crew and see if you have what it takes to be an on call firefighter at Hailsham Community Fire Station.
“Wear suitable gym wear and trainers and you can try some of the physical testing that is required to be a firefighter.
“Come and speak to our HR team who can answer any questions you may have about the application and testing process.
“And also meet some of our community safety, volunteers and cadets who can talk to you about all things fire safety.”