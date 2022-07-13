Hailsham gets ready for its annual festival

Hailsham Festival will take place from September 3-18 in and around Hailsham.

The festival will be a mix of music, dance, drama, literature and street entertainment.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highlights of the festival will include return visits to Hailsham Pavilion by poet, broadcaster and presenter Roger McGough and guitarist Richard Durrant.

-

Town Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook said: "Hailsham and the rest of East Sussex has such an amazingly rich seam of arts and culture. There is an amazing wealth of artistic talent, and it will be an honour for me to be part of this year’s festival and invite the community to put the festival dates in their diaries.

"Last year’s festival was nothing short of amazing with some truly great artists, writers, photographers, poets and music performers showcasing their talent across the Hailsham area. There was a positive atmosphere for the duration of the festival, and I was grateful to everyone for turning up and supporting the town’s festival so well.

"I’m sure festival organisers will surpass all expectations again this year with events, now that we have resumed face-to-face events and activities following the covid restrictions we experienced last year and in 2020.

"On behalf of the Town Council, I'd like to thank those community groups and individuals in the town for all the hard work and generous support given to organising this year’s festival. A vast amount of work is carried out behind the scenes by dedicated volunteers, and we are hoping that even more volunteers will get involved in this year’s festival, give their support and contribute to its success."