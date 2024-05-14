Half Term activities featuring TV’s favourites Bing & Flop at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Half term is nearly here and if you’re looking for fun things to do with the kids then there’s plenty to be had at WWT Arundel where they can join in Bing’s Nature Explorers’ activities.

Offering an opportunity for children to get up close to nature, exciting Bing-themed experiences await little and big explorers, including a self-guided activity trail and storytelling sessions.

‘Bing’s Nature Explorers’ can grab a map and take part in a fun-filled activity trail featuring the stars of the multi-award-winning children’s TV series. Helping little ones learn more about the wetland nature and wildlife, Bing and friends appear on colourful signposts that challenge the children to discover the amazing natural world surrounding them at WT Arundel Wetland Centre.

With spring in full effect, the youngsters will relish in the outdoor adventure and be thrilled to see all the new life around them including nesting sand martins, kingfishers, greylag goslings- while they explore the 65-acre site at Arundel, West Sussex.

Joshua (3) and Grace (6) Felton celebrate finishing the Bing’s Nature Explorer trail at Arundel Wetl

Children are also invited to listen to a Bing story read by a member of the WWT team, from a beloved HarperCollins book, in one of the Bing interactive storytelling sessions that will be held every day of half term.

Elizabeth Pearce, Learning Manager at WWT Arundel said: “Children love to see their favourite TV characters and Bing’s Nature Explorer’s activities is proving very popular for us this spring. Of course, all good things sadly do come to an end, and with the activities finishing after half term we really encourage parents and guardians to make the most of the opportunity for their children to join us to explore the wetlands with Bing.”

There’s no extra cost for children to participate in these fantastic activities. Bing’s Nature Explorer’s trail and the Bing storytelling sessions are included in the Arundel Wetland Centre admission ticket or are free to WWT members.

Every child that takes part in the trail receives a souvenir Bing sticker plus their very own pair of paper Bing ears to take home at the storytelling sessions. Bing merchandise is also available to buy at the WWT shop.

Rupert Reilly Marcos at a pond dipping session at Arundel Wetland Centre.

Other fun activities that youngsters can enjoy at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre this half term include family pond dipping sessions, free craft sessions, boat safaris, daily diving duck feed and ‘Meet the Keepers’ talk at Pelican Cove.