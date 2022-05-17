Family-friendly activities will be on offer at the Heritage Centre from 10am – 3pm on Monday, May 30.

Children are invited to take part in crafts and activities, including: making a flowery mask, discovering the wildflowers, creating a flower frieze, decorating a pebble and planting seeds.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is no charge for the activities, although donations to the Trust are welcome, and no booking is needed. Parents and carers are asked to remain with their children at all times.

Wildflowers along the Canal. Picture by Adele Butters.

The family friendly waterside café will be open all day and the canal’s popular boat trips will be running through half term too — booking in advance is recommended.

Celia Javan, community team lead volunteer, said; “We’re keen to find different ways to introduce more families to discover the canal.

“In February half term, over 150 people took part in our family fun day, and we look forward to welcoming new families this month.”

The canal recently marked its 200th anniversary with a spectacular celebratory event. Chichester residents gathered at the basin to celebrate the canal’s opening and enjoyed a day of entertainment, including morris dancing, sea shanties and gunfire displays.

Wildflowers by Chichester Canal. Picture by John Price.

The celebratory day culminated in a floating procession – a flotilla, comprising all the trip boats, tugs, paddleboarders, kayakers, rowing boats and an inflatable flamingo.