One of the top break-out names in UK wrestling is coming to Worthing in February.

Danny Duggan will be among those competing at the Premier Promotions show in Worthing

Danny Duggan heads the line-up with a host of other star names when Premier Promotions stages the town’s biggest half-term grappling spectacular at The Venue on February 19.

The line-up for the Sunday afternoon show, complete with the theatre’s high-tech special effects, will also include appearances by international heavyweight star ‘Barnstorming’ Bullit and The Beards, the giant duo of Maddog Quinn and ‘Man Mountain’ Karl Atlas.

All roads for Worthing fans will also lead to The Venue, formerly the St Paul’s Centre, in the town centre to see local high-flying favourite David Lovejoy in action when he fights for a Premier Wrestling Federation championship title belt for the first time in his career.

But it is the debut of Duggan, who has been trained by the likes of ring legends Johnny Kidd, Marty Jones, Johnny Saint and Zack Sabre, that will add an extra dimension.

On only his second appearance in a Premier Promotions ring, Duggan captured the Ken Joyce Trophy, one of the most coveted prizes in British wrestling. Howard Kirk, The Venue’s nationally renowned technical director, who is just back from working on the set for Dancing on Ice, said: “Once again, our promoters have produced an unrivalled line-up featuring top wrestlers who can’t be seen anywhere else in Worthing.

“And we will be adding to the spectacle with a full production show with computerised lighting, smoke and special effects”.

