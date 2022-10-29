Halloween 2022: Sussex among the top 10 regions with the most haunted wedding venues in the UK, new study reveals

When you think of a wedding, most people imagine romantic fairytale-esque venues, delicate flowers, beautiful dresses and cute decorations.

However, couples with a love for all things paranormal, a haunted wedding venue might be the perfect spot for both the invited and uninvited.

Thanks to a new study, you can now find out where in the UK has the most haunted venues to tie the knot at.

Most Popular

Brighton was revealed as the UK city with the second-highest number of haunted churches, with six. Some of the haunted churches include All Saints Church (pictured), St Bartholomew’s Church and St Peter’s Church, with the majority being haunting manifestations

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study, carried out by Queensmith, analysed the Paranormal Database’s huge record of sightings to discover the top 10 locations with the most haunted churches and hotels in the UK.

Sussex is the seventh-most haunted region in the country, with 43 total paranormal sightings.

Brighton was revealed as the UK city with the second-highest number of haunted churches, with six. Some of the haunted churches include All Saints Church, St Bartholomew’s Church and St Peter’s Church, with the majority being haunting manifestations.

When it comes to haunted hotels, Brighton came in joint-third with four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boasting the most amount of haunted churches and hotels, Essex was found to be the county with the highest number of paranormal sightings. With 61 paranormal sightings, the region takes top spot for couples looking to tie the knot in a spooky venue.

Some examples of some of the most haunted wedding church venues in Essex include St Margaret’s church in Bowers Gifford, All Saints Church in Chelmsford and St Mary’s Church in Great Baddow.

If you’d prefer a spooky hotel venue for your wedding, Essex has plenty of options including, Red Lion hotel in Colchester, The Sun Inn in Dedham and Royal Forest Hotel in Chingford.

For couples looking to give themselves and their guests a fright in Essex, some of the spookiest wedding locations include St Mary’s Church in Lawford, where a ghostly bride from the mid-20th century, is said to have appeared in wedding photographs. In addition, chanting has sometimes been heard coming from the church as it stands empty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second on the list is Yorkshire with 60 paranormal sightings at wedding venues across the region which includes North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, East Riding of Yorkshire and West Yorkshire.

Haunted churches in Yorkshire include St Michael and All Angel's church, Brodsworth, St Wildfrid’s Churchyard in Calverley, St. Nicholas Church, the Parish Church of Guisborough, St James Church, in the Norton district of Sheffield.

For hotel weddings, some of the most haunted hotels in Yorkshire include, Grand Hotel in Scarborough, Bagdale Hall Hotel in Whitby and Crown Hotel, Bawtry in Doncaster.

Most of the reports in Yorkshire are haunting manifestations, but there have also been claims of devil sightings, poltergeist and crisis manifestations. One ghost story includes the case of the White Women in Pontefract Town Hall. According to witnesses, a phantom woman has been spotted on the staircase, who is reputed to be a bride killed in the hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In joint third place is Greater London – which includes central London too and Devon. These regions both had 48 paranormal sightings within wedding venues.