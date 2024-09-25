Halloween book launch at Alexandra Park Greenhouse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Children’s author Ed Boxall will launch his latest book at a Hastings community hub in October.

Ed, who illustrates and performs his own stories at schools and other venues, will entertain children and their families at Alexandra Park Greenhouse’s Spooky Halloween event on Thursday, October 31.

The session for children aged four-plus starts at 1.30pm and will last about an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Booking is essential and tickets cost £5 from the greenhouse website: www.our-greenhouse.org

Ed Boxall at last year's Halloween event in the greenhouse.

Ed, who is based in Hastings, will tell the story of Umpkin (correct) a little mouse who lives with her mum and dad in a garden, sheltered by a giant pumpkin.

Umpkin’s life is disrupted when a terrible storm blows her and the pumpkin out of

the garden and into the neighbouring sea. She finds herself adrift on the pumpkin with plenty of adventures in store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He first performed the story verbally at last year’s Halloween event in the greenhouse, off St Helens Road. Now he has published a storybook about Umpkin and will use large storyboards and other props to re-tell the adventures of this small rodent.

Children's author Ed Boxall

He said: “I got the idea after I grew a massive pumpkin last year weighing four stone.

Then I bought some cute little wooden mice that were in a shop in Rye.

“The story went down really well last year and I developed it and then made the picture book very quickly”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He plans to bring another large home-grown pumpkin to this year’s greenhouse event which will also include songs and games.

Umpkin book cover

The book, designed and illustrated by Ed, has been printed by Youloveprint at Uckfield. Copies usually cost ££8.99. but the book will be sold for £7 at the greenhouse event.

Copies can also be ordered from Ed’s website edboxall.co.uk or from any good booksellers.