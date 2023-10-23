Halloween crime walks through Hastings
Journey through the past on a tour revealing some of the town’s most fascinating crimes…
Some crimes old, some new, some creepy, some tragic, and one which is pure comedy!A spooky after-dark experience, be prepared to get scared!
Halloween Crime Walks of Hastings
Saturday 28th October 2023
The True CRIME Museum, White Rock, Hastings Seafront, TN34 1JP
Times: 6pm & 8pmTickets: £12.50ppBook: Online or call 01424 420115
Once you’ve booked your tickets, you can collect them at the door, or get them sent straight to you!
The event starts at 6pm and 8pm at The True CRIME Museum Entrance, so turn up a little early to avoid being left behind!