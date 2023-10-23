Halloween crime walks through Hastings

Journey through the past on a tour revealing some of the town’s most fascinating crimes…

Some crimes old, some new, some creepy, some tragic, and one which is pure comedy!A spooky after-dark experience, be prepared to get scared!

Halloween Crime Walks of Hastings

Saturday 28th October 2023

The True CRIME Museum, White Rock, Hastings Seafront, TN34 1JP

Times: 6pm & 8pmTickets: £12.50ppBook: Online or call 01424 420115

Once you’ve booked your tickets, you can collect them at the door, or get them sent straight to you!