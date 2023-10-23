BREAKING
Halloween crime walks through Hastings

Journey through the past on a tour revealing some of the town’s most fascinating crimes…
By Laura GreenContributor
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 09:27 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 09:27 BST
Some crimes old, some new, some creepy, some tragic, and one which is pure comedy!A spooky after-dark experience, be prepared to get scared!

Halloween Crime Walks of Hastings

Saturday 28th October 2023

    The True CRIME Museum, White Rock, Hastings Seafront, TN34 1JP

    Times: 6pm & 8pmTickets: £12.50ppBook: Online or call 01424 420115

    Once you’ve booked your tickets, you can collect them at the door, or get them sent straight to you!

    The event starts at 6pm and 8pm at The True CRIME Museum Entrance, so turn up a little early to avoid being left behind!