Halloween fun for all the family in Worthing and the surrounding area

Worthing and the surrounding area has a host of Halloween fun on offer for all the family.

• The Castle will become a haunted hideout for ghosts, ghouls and little monsters when it hosts a Halloween Costume Party on Friday, October 31, from 5pm to 8pm. There will be a costume contest with prizes for adults and children, haunted lounge and DJ Rob with a spooky children's disco. Tickets £3. The pub will be open as usual, with the food menu on offer until 9pm and drink specials. Pop in to the pub to book or visit www.tickettailor.com/events/tthecastle/1887591

• Sussex artist Emily Kenneally is hosting two Halloween origami workshops, featuring ghosts, bats and witches' cats. Cake & Fold will be held at the WSK Café Hub, in Tarring Road, on Sunday, October 26, from 3pm to 5pm. This workshop is for families, with the option to purchase tea, coffee and cake. Visit shorturl.at/tP2dM to book. Sip & Fold will be held at Brewhouse & Kitchen, in Wykeham Road, on Friday, October 31, from 6pm to 8pm. This is an adult workshop with the option to purchase food and drinks from the bar. Visit shorturl.fm/3T5Sl to book. The cost for each workshop is £8 per person, to include all materials.

• Amberley Museum is hosting Halloween Evening & Ghost Train on Saturday, November 1, from 6pm to 9pm. Explore the exhibitions by night, with plenty of surprises lurking in the shadows. Tickets £15, advance booking required. This event is not suitable for children under 12 and flashing lights will be in use. Visit www.amberleymuseum.co.uk/whats-on/halloween-evening for more information.

• The Halloween House in Sea Lane, Goring, is hosting a celebration on Saturday, October 31, from 3pm, with hot dogs, cookies, cakes and hot drinks available. There will be hot chocolate with the options of cream and sprinkles for all, and amaretto liqueur for adults.

• Guild Care is holding the Worthing Ghost & History Walk, led by Bob Smytherman, on October 24. Along the way, ghost stories will blend with local legends and the town's chilling history. The walks start at Holland House, in Little High Street, at 5pm. Tickets £17, to include food and drink at Holland House at the end of the walk. Visit www.guildcare.org/event/ghost-walk to book.

• The Halloween House at 1 Galsworthy Close, Worthing, is open on Friday, October 31, and Saturday, November 1, from 5pm to 9pm, with decorations, lights, treats and spooky character meets. All donations will go to The Celebration Foundation, helping families afford the moments that matter.

• Flaming Grill pub The Mulberry is hosting a free Halloween Party on Friday, October 31, and Saturday, November 1, from 9pm to midnight. The evening of frightfully good fun includes a DJ and prizes for the best fancy dress.

• Dinki Disco is hosting a Halloween Spooktacular Disco at Goring Conservative Club on Wednesday, October 29, from 2pm to 4pm. There will be lots of Halloween treats, spooky groovy tunes and special surprises, designed for children aged eight and under. Dressing up is encouraged, with a prize for the scariest outfit. Tickets £7 adults, £11 children, £32 family, to include facepainting, hula hooping, giant parachute, giant balloons, games, dancing, a baby play zone and all other prizes and giveaways. Visit dinkidisco.co.uk/event/halloween-spooktacular-disco-worthing-2025 to book.

• The Cricketers in Broadwater is hosting The Grave Rave from October 29 to November 1. The Wednesday quiz from 8pm to 10pm will have a Halloween round and a prize for the best-dressed team. DJ King L will be playing on the Friday 8pm to 10pm with a prize for the best-dressed guest. Patches the Witch will host a Halloween disco on the Saturday from 2pm to 4pm, with a pumpkin hunt and cookie decorating. Creepy cocktails and spooky specials will be available throughout.