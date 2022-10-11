Following on from the success of this year’s sunflower maze, the team at Bignor Farms decided to embark on the new venture, The Pumpkin Patch at Manor Farm.

The patch offers a wide variety of pumpkins, squashes and gourds of all shapes, sizes and colours. Its opening weekend was on October 8 and 9 and organisers says it has already proved to be very popular with members of the public.

On the site there are secateurs available to borrow and wheelbarrows to help with transporting your pumpkins just in time for Halloween. Admission is free to all and there are light refreshments available to purchase.

Most Popular

The Pumpkin Patch at Manor Farm

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pumpkin Patch is open every weekend throughout October and the half term week (24-28. The Patch can be found at: Manor Farm, Bignor, RH20 1PQ. Facebook: /bignorsunflowermaze Tel: 01798 869259 What3words: ///proposes.node.twitching