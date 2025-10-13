Halloween origami workshops in Worthing hosted by Sussex artist with passion for paper-folding

Sussex artist Emily Kenneally is hosting Halloween origami workshops in Worthing, suitable for all.

Cake & Fold will be held at the WSK Café Hub, in Tarring Road, on Sunday, October 26, from 3pm to 5pm. This workshop is for families, with the option to purchase tea, coffee and cake to enjoy during the workshop. Visit shorturl.at/tP2dM to book. Sip & Fold will be held at Brewhouse & Kitchen, in Wykeham Road, on Friday, October 31, from 6pm to 8pm. This adult workshop is for groups and individuals, with the option to purchase food and drinks from the bar during the workshop. Visit shorturl.fm/3T5Sl to book. No experience needed. Origami will include ghosts, bats and witches' cats. The cost for each workshop is £8 per person, to include all materials. Visit www.femigami.com/events for more information.