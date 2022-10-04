Hallowe'en Sussex 2022: Dogs Trust Shoreham half-term activities for kids
Dogs Trust Shoreham is getting into the spirit of the season this Hallowe’en by offering children aged seven to 11 free workshops to learn how to be safe around dogs and how to show their canine companions they love them.
Through ghoulish games and activities, the workshops will focus on how a dog feels, how they might behave, how to understand a dog’s body language, how to show our dogs we love them in a safe and kind way, and how to behave around dogs we do not know.
The 90-minute free workshops are taking place at Dogs Trust Shoreham on Monday, October 24 at 2.30pm; Old Boat Library, Hollingbury, on Thursday, October 27 at 10.30am; Patcham Library on Thursday, October 27 at 1pm; Hove Library on Friday, October 28 at 10.30am, and Hangleton Library on Friday, October 28 at 1pm.
Bookings must be made in advance.
To book a place, contact: [email protected]