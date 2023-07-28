NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk

Hard of Hearing coffee morning in Eastbourne

The next meeting of the Eastbourne Deafblind and Hard of Hearing Support Group will be held on Thursday August 10, from 10:30am to 12pm at Chantry House, 22, Upperton Road, Eastbourne BN21 1BF.
By Fiona HassanContributor
Published 28th Jul 2023, 10:06 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 10:06 BST

This is an excellent opportunity to meet other people with a sensory loss and to make new friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment and to learn from their personal experience of living with hearing loss. It’s also an ideal opportunity to learn some useful communication skills that will help to reduce the feeling of isolation.

Free refreshments and raffle. All welcome so put a note in your diary. For more information, please contact East Sussex Hearing. Tel. 01323 722505 or email [email protected]