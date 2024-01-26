BREAKING

Hard of Hearing/Deafblind club meeting in Eastbourne

The next meeting of the Eastbourne Deafblind and Hard of Hearing Club will be held on Thursday 8th February 2024, from 10:30am to 12.00pm at The Gather, The Beacon Shopping Centre, Eastbourne BN21 3NW. Note different venue for one month only.
This is an excellent opportunity to meet other people with a sensory loss and to make new friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment and to learn from their personal experience of living with sensory loss.

It’s also an ideal opportunity to learn some useful communication skills that will help to reduce the feeling of isolation.

The February meeting will be at The Gather where people can call in for information and advice about living with a sensory loss.

    There will be fun hearing and deafblind games and resources and quizzes.

    New members are always welcome.

    Free refreshments and raffle. All welcome so put a note in your diary.

    For more information, please contact East Sussex Hearing. Tel. 01323 722505 or email [email protected].