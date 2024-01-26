Hard of Hearing/Deafblind club meeting in Eastbourne
This is an excellent opportunity to meet other people with a sensory loss and to make new friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment and to learn from their personal experience of living with sensory loss.
It’s also an ideal opportunity to learn some useful communication skills that will help to reduce the feeling of isolation.
The February meeting will be at The Gather where people can call in for information and advice about living with a sensory loss.
There will be fun hearing and deafblind games and resources and quizzes.
New members are always welcome.
Free refreshments and raffle. All welcome so put a note in your diary.
For more information, please contact East Sussex Hearing. Tel. 01323 722505 or email [email protected].