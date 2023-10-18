BREAKING
Hastings and St Leonards National Trust Coffee Morning

Hastings and St Leonards National Trust Coffee Morning Saturday 28th October.
By Pamela RobbinsContributor
Published 18th Oct 2023, 16:23 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 16:24 BST
Our local National Trust group are holding a coffee morning in St Matthews Church Hall, London Road Silverhill, TN37 6PD (Near Asda) 10.15 am to 12 noon. on Saturday 28th October.

Admission free, non members very welcome.

Stalls to include raffle, tombola, cakes, plants, books, cards and Christmas.

