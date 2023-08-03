BREAKING
Hastings and St Leonards Summer CRIME Walks

The True CRIME Museum is having three crime walks taking place during August.
By Laura GreenContributor
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 11:27 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 11:27 BST

Journey through the past on a tour revealing some of the town’s most fascinating crimes…

Some old, some new, some creepy, some tragic, and one which is pure comedy!A spooky after-hours experience, be prepared to get scared!!

The CRIME Walks are taking place on these days:

    Saturday 12th August - Hastings

    Saturday 19th August - St Leonards

    Saturday 26th August - Hastings

    The tickets for all CRIME Walks are £12.50 per person. If you purchase Hastings & St Leonards online at the same time you will save 20% on your order.

    Summer CRIME Walks Hastings & St Leonards 2023 - True Crime Museum

    7pm Start – The True CRIME Museum, White Rock, Hastings Seafront, TN34 1JP

    9pm Finish – The True CRIME Museum, White Rock, Hastings Seafront, TN34 1JP

