Hastings and St Leonards Summer CRIME Walks

The True CRIME Museum is having three crime walks taking place during August.

Journey through the past on a tour revealing some of the town’s most fascinating crimes…

Some old, some new, some creepy, some tragic, and one which is pure comedy!A spooky after-hours experience, be prepared to get scared!!

The CRIME Walks are taking place on these days:

Summer CRIME Walks

Saturday 12th August - Hastings

Saturday 19th August - St Leonards

Saturday 26th August - Hastings

The tickets for all CRIME Walks are £12.50 per person. If you purchase Hastings & St Leonards online at the same time you will save 20% on your order.

7pm Start – The True CRIME Museum, White Rock, Hastings Seafront, TN34 1JP