Staff at Bethune Court in St Leonards have been overwhelmed by the kindness of the local community after they were inundated with raffle prizes for their Valentines Day Coffee Morning.

The coffee morning is on Valentines Day (February 14) from 10.30am and all proceeds raised will be going directly to Juliet Fielder, a local lady who has sadly been diagnosed with cancer.

A spokesperson for the home said: " We would like to thank everyone who has donated , we have some great prizes and it just shows what great town we live in.2

