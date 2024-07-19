Hastings date for Jack Dee on 2025 tour

Jack Dee (contributed pic)

Jack Dee will embark on a major UK tour with his brand-new show Small World from September 2024 through to the end 2025, with plenty of dates in Sussex.

Shows in this area include Sunday, January 26, Guildford, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre; Saturday, February 15, Eastbourne, Devonshire Park Theatre; Sunday, February 16 Portsmouth, Kings Theatre; Friday, June 6, Brighton Dome; Saturday, June 7, Hastings White Rock and Sunday, June 8, Southampton Mayflower Theatre. Tickets from the venues.

Spokeswoman Amanda Emery said: “Firmly established as one of Britain’s biggest and best-loved comedy stars, Jack Dee has captured the imagination of audiences and critics alike with his dry humour and deadpan delivery over the last four decades.

“Culture wars, the environment, British foreign policy and social justice are just a few of the topics that Jack spectacularly fails to address or even mention for that matter in his brand-new show. Instead, for reasons known only to him, he doubles down on his fascination with the meaningless small things of life like Zoom protocol, what’s new in the world of radiators and the worst careers advice office in the world.

“Jack will guide us through his varied life and career with his customary charm and well-known gift for talking absolute rubbish on any given subject.

“On BBC Radio 4, Jack is the chairman of the iconic ‘antidote to panel games’, I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue and regularly tours the country with a live stage version of the BBC hit show. He also co-hosts the hit podcast Oh My Dog! with fellow comedian Seann Walsh where they interview well-known dog owners about their canine antics. Recent guests include Julian Clary, Beverley Knight, Romesh Ranganathan, Rob Beckett and Alan Carr.

“Jack is also well-known for co-writing and starring in two of his own sitcoms; four series of Lead Balloon for BBC Two and two series of the hit ITV show Bad Move. He is the author of bestselling autobiography, Thanks for Nothing, and the hilarious agony uncle book What Is Your Problem? which was published in 2021.”