Hastings & District Anglo-French Club report

A local club for all lovers of France, its landscape, culture, language and history.

Our bilingual talk this week took us on the second part of our member's journey to the Aude region, where in 2013, Peter and his wife purchased a run-down former presbytery in a tiny, circular hillside village near historic Carcassonne in the south-west of France. We heard the story of the ongoing renovations and improvements needed from 'top to toe' - including negotiations with the mayor to agree the approved colour for the property's rendering - both to the property and its surrounding garden. Whilst the area was historically famous for the manufacture of hats and formica (who knew?), its main industry is agriculture and, therefore, wine production thanks to its wonderful climate and terrain. The well-known and, allegedly, world's oldest sparkling wine, Blanquette de Limoux, hails from the nearby town of the same name, being first produced in the 16th century by monks in a local Benedictine abbey. As a final treat we were also offered a taster of the region's best-known export! A votre santé!