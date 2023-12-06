BREAKING

Hastings Grand Christmas Weekend Market

What could be better than a Festive Indoor Christmas Market held at the Observer Building in Hastings, where not only are there over 50 local small businesses and makers displays, and you also get to meet the seller too!
By Niki VonEhren-EdwardsContributor
Published 6th Dec 2023, 16:53 GMT
We are not a shop, but a Christmas Market, with all our sellers getting together to give you a magical and festive Market, all under one roof, and in the warm.

So come along this Saturday and Sunday (December 9 and 10), and see for yourself.

Supporting The Art Shack and Warming Up The Homeless.

We look forward to welcoming you.

Doors open 11am -4pm

Free Entry

Wheelchair/Disabled Access

Dog Friendly

The OB Café will be open all day

