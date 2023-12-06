Hastings Grand Christmas Weekend Market
What could be better than a Festive Indoor Christmas Market held at the Observer Building in Hastings, where not only are there over 50 local small businesses and makers displays, and you also get to meet the seller too!
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
We are not a shop, but a Christmas Market, with all our sellers getting together to give you a magical and festive Market, all under one roof, and in the warm.
So come along this Saturday and Sunday (December 9 and 10), and see for yourself.
Supporting The Art Shack and Warming Up The Homeless.
We look forward to welcoming you.
Doors open 11am -4pm
Free Entry
Wheelchair/Disabled Access
Dog Friendly
The OB Café will be open all day