Hastings International Piano is working with schools

Spokeswoman Nicky Webb said: “Hastings International Piano firmly believes that it has a responsibility to reach out beyond the competition itself and to engage with the wider community through its learning & participation programme. It has launched its 2024 schools programme, with three days of high-quality musical experiences for primary school pupils (Key Stage 2) from Christ Church CE Academy, Silverdale Primary Academy and St Leonards CEP Academy. Groups of nine to 11-year-olds from the three schools took part in workshops with a musician leader, Sam Glazer, and a previous Hastings International Piano competitor, Gabriele Sutkute.

“The students composed their own original music from scratch, writing their own song using keyboard instruments, which they then rehearsed and performed with Gabriele at a special showcase assembly at the end of the school day. More than 100 children took part in the workshops and another 600 experienced the events at the end of the day.”

Sarah Kowitz, chairman of the trustees for Hastings International Piano, said: “We believe that there is no better way to engage children and young people in music than by involving them in the activity itself. The gradual sidelining of creative subjects in the national curriculum and wholesale cuts in arts funding have left many children unable to access music at all – and so we are attempting to fill the gap not only by bringing the best young pianists to Hastings, but also by developing the passion and musical talent of children and young people who live in the town by involving them directly in co-creating their own music.”

Andrew Marsh, music subject lead for the Silverdale Primary Academy, said: “Sam and Gabriele delivered such an inclusive and inspiring workshop to our Year 5 children.

"They made the whole experience fun, exciting and creative for all the children. They demonstrated such wonderful motivational strategies for those finding challenge with the song-writing process and kept all of us smiling with their positivity and humour. We would most definitely welcome Hastings International Piano back again soon!"

Later in the year, HIP plans to deliver a legacy project with some of the children who took part in these workshops. Children who showed particular interest and aptitude will be chosen to take free weekly group lessons to learn the electric keyboard for a period of 30 weeks, culminating with the children and their families being invited to a Hastings International Piano concert. More details on www.hastingsinternationalpiano.org.

Plans are also afoot for another workshop project in primary schools, specifically designed for SEND children and those eligible for Pupil Premium.