Hastings Male Voices Coffee Concert on June 15

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Hastings Male Voices will be giving a Coffee Concert at St Mary’s, Wartling on 15th June starting at 11am.

Coffee Concert on15th June 2024 at St Mary Magdelene Church, Wartling, BN27 1RY, with music by the Hastings Male Voices.

There will be coffee and cakes available from 11am and the Concert will start at 11.30am.A mixed programme of song with something for everyone!