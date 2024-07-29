Hastings Pride 2024 ️‍was due to take place on Sunday, August 25 at The Oval in Bohemia Road.

"It is with a heavy heart and after exploring all options that our board of directors has to make the sad announcement that the 2024 Hastings Pride Festival at the Oval and parade have to be cancelled due to a considerable funding and sponsorship deficit,” a social media statement read.

"It has been a year like no other: A main funder changed their criteria making us ineligible to apply this time, while other funds were no longer available or considerably reduced.

"Sponsorship has been almost non-existent and despite trying for numerous other funding pots and reaching out to businesses until the 11th hour we must make our decision now to avoid penalties on both infrastructure and acts so they can find alternative work.”

The Pride organisers said there was a ‘considerable hole in our funds for this year’ – amounting to ‘several thousands of pounds’.

They added: “We would like to reassure our community that this decision has not been taken lightly, all possibilities have been explored but the current financial deficit is something that none of our directors are in a financial position to gamble on.

"We had already worked hard to successfully reduce the event costs by 33 per cent but after careful consideration, public safety responsibilities, costs and after consultation with the local statutory authority we have concluded that the event for 2024 will unfortunately be cancelled in its entirety.

"We understand that this will be a great disappointment to our local community (as it is to us) but please rest assured we have left no stones unturned, and this disappointing result does seem to be echoed across many events across the country.

"We would like to thank our sponsors so far for their ongoing support, whose contributions are invaluable and will be carried forward to make Hastings Pride 2025 a great success.”

1 . Hastings Pride 2023 Hastings Pride 2023Photo: Roberts Photographic

2 . Hastings Pride 2023 Hastings Pride 2023Photo: Roberts Photographic

3 . Hastings Pride 2023 Hastings Pride 2023Photo: Roberts Photographic