Hastings Seafood Wine & Music Festival 13-15 September

Get Ready for the Hastings Seafood, Wine & Music Festival!

The highly anticipated Hastings Seafood, Wine & Music Festival is just around the corner, taking place from September 13 to 15. With a fantastic lineup of events and activities, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The festival will feature performances from over 10 bands from across the UK, offering a diverse range of musical genres throughout the weekend. Highlights include the International Rock Night on Friday 13 September and a special Jazz Breakfast with the highly acclaimed and award winning Liane Carroll.

For food enthusiasts, the festival is a must-visit. Cooking demonstrations will be led by the celebrated C.J. Jackson, ‘The Fish Boss,’ alongside the celebrated Tush Hamilton. You can indulge in some of the finest cuisine Sussex has to offer, with a wide array of seafood and local delicacies.

In addition to the festival’s main events the RNLI will be hosting an open day nearby, and the Fishermen’s Museum will be offering Stade Walks throughout the weekend, providing an opportunity to explore the rich maritime history of Hastings.

Special Events Offer: Purchase your Jazz Breakfast and International Rock Night tickets online, and you’ll receive free entry to the festival for the entire weekend!

Don’t miss out on this incredible experience—weekend tickets for the festival are just £6 for two days of non-stop entertainment.

Join us in Hastings for a weekend filled with music, food, and fun. We look forward to celebrating with you!

Tickets

Saturday and Sunday, September 14 and 15 https://stadeevents.onlineticketseller.com/events/84948

Jazz Breakfast with Liane Carroll Sunday, September 15

International Rock Night Friday, September 13