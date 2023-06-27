Hastings Sinfonia celebrate the colours of summer

Hastings Sinfonia are inviting you to celebrate the colours of summer with Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue on Saturday, July 1 at St John’s Church, St Leonards on Sea.

Chairman Sandra Goodsell said: “From that iconic clarinet glissando which opens the piece to the pounding piano theme, Rhapsody in Blue is such an unmistakeable piece, but to hear it performed live by Hastings Sinfonia’s pianist Howard Southern is utterly thrilling and transporting. The orchestra will also perform two pieces by our much-in-demand musical director composer Polo Piatti, who lives in Hastings and whose works are performed and recorded all over the world.

“His Joie de Vivre celebrates the power of a new season and the vibrant joyful energy of summer while Piatti’s Tristesse and Passion contrasts the passion inherent in love’s first encounter with the sadness of losing a loved one. It features beautiful solo violin by Yunus Eshekh-Alonso, our youngest member, as the orchestra continues its proud tradition of nurturing exceptional new talent.”

Sandra added: “Hastings Sinfonia is going from strength to strength and celebrated its tenth anniversary last year. The orchestra’s founding ethos was to include music by living composers writing lyrical and accessible works as well as well-known pieces from the classical repertoire and opera highlights.”

Polo added: “Classical music is multi-faceted. It is not just about the serious programming. It can also be light and popular and tuneful.”

Sandra said: “In this spirit, Hastings Sinfonia is performing new works inspired by Hastings – Funicular (The East Hill Railway) by Gary Judd and Hastings Lifeboat March by Paul Lewis, and the charming Happy Overture by our cellist Jonathan. We are very pleased to announce that all four composers will be present at the concert.

“This February’s Winter Concert included a stunning performance of Ravel’s Bolero and excerpts of violin concertos performed by our young members.

“At the end of the year the orchestra will return to Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion where it performed the world premiere of Piatti’s multi-faith Oratorio Libera Nos last October, to perform a special winter concert to warm the heart and lift the soul, featuring the world premiere of Piatti's Christmas Concerto for Guitar & Orchestra with Italian star guitarist Giulio Tampalini plus many local singers, dancers and musicians performing both new and much loved Christmas favourites.

“Join us for a joyous night of music at St John’s Church, St. Leonards on Sea and a celebration of Hastings’ extraordinary community talent!

Saturday, July 1, 7.30pm, St John’s Church, Pevensey Road, St Leonards on Sea, TN38 0RD.