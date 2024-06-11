Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Retired university lecturer and artist Rupert Bozeat is offering a one-day Wood Carving Workshop in Hastings next month.

The event, rescheduled from last month, will be hosted by the Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group on Tuesday, July 16, from 9.30am to 5pm.

It will be an introduction to greenwood carving (recently felled hardwood), axe work and carving techniques, leading to making a spoon or spatula 'from log to table’.

Rupert, who lives in St Leonards, said: “I discovered greenwood carving just before the (Covid) lockdown and I have found it the perfect vehicle for transferring the idea of mindful drawing into three dimensions – with an axe!”

Wood carving expert Rupert Bozeat.

“Since retiring ten years ago I became interested in mindfulness and meditation and thought I could see a link between these practices and drawing. I have since developed a mindful drawing practice.”

All wood carving materials and equipment will be provided for the workshop which is suitable for all abilities.

The cost is £60 and booking is essential via the greenhouse group’s website: www.our-greenhouse.org on its events page.Refreshments will be available at the greenhouse which is accessed via St Helens Road, near the Pump House Cafe.

* The British Cactus and Succulent Society’s Rother Valley branch will host its Cactus and Succulent Show 2024 at the greenhouse on Saturday, July 20, from 10.30am to 1pm.