​The popular Hathaway Christmas lights will be returning to Littlehampton with a new chosen charity for 2024.

Mel Hathaway puts up an amazing display every year and asks for donations for charity, with a different one chosen each December.

Keen to support her friend and his fundraising, Sarah Gibbs has written a poem to inspire people to visit.

"If you go down to Winterberry Way, you’ll be in for a big surprise; the light display at number 22 is a real feast for your eyes!

"The light of the season reaches afar, spreading happiness, joy and love; reminding us all of that first Christmas day when the Light came from above.

"We’re raising money for charity with this year’s display; bring your £s and pennies with you when you come to Winterberry Way.

"The money will go to Aching Arms who give a beautiful comfort bear to parents who, due to the saddest loss don’t have a baby for whom to care.

"So come and enjoy the light display – give thanks for those you hold dear; give generously to this worthy cause to help those who’re struggling this year."

The display will be going live on December 7 and all money raised will go to Aching Arms. The Hathaway Christmas lights remain in place until Boxing Day each year.

Sarah said: "He is once again putting on an amazing light show this Christmas. He puts so much time into the display and each year, he asks for donations in support of different charities."

Aching Arms supports parents who have experienced the heartbreak of losing a baby, during pregnancy, at birth or soon after.

It offers a comfort bear and a community to give support while grieving. Each bear is given as a gift from one bereaved family to another, to let them know they are not alone.

The service is run by bereaved parents and gives the opportunity to talk to someone who has an understanding. Visit www.achingarms.co.uk for more information.

The Hathaway Christmas display light up children’s faces each year, with a magical winter wonderland that takes four or five days to put up. The displays feature 40,000 lightbulbs and are usually accompanied by a soundtrack of Christmas classics.

Past charities have included Littlehampton-based Reaching Families in 2022, supporting parents and families of children with special educational needs and disabilities.