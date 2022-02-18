Haywards Heath housebuilder encourage building a home for wildlife this National Nestbox Week

Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties is making 30 free nestbox kits available for families at its Wychwood Park development in Haywards Heath, which can be collected from the sales and marketing suite.

As of 2021, 70 UK bird species were added to the conservation concern red list, which documents wild birds that have seen severe population decline or threat of extinction.

To encourage residents at its developments to create a safe home for wild nesting birds ahead of spring, the housebuilder is donating 240 nestboxes to families living nearby to its developments across the South East.

HELP BUILD A HOME FOR WILDLIFE THIS NATIONAL NESTBOX WEEK.

Barratt David Wilson made three types of easy-to-assemble kits available, all of which are made from sustainably sourced FSC-certified wood, and the outside of the box can be painted or decorated using markers.

Once put together, the kits can be easily installed in the garden to house birdlife including blue tits, house sparrows, robins, wrens and wagtails.

Kimberley Benson, sales and marketing director for Barratt David Wilson, said: “As a sustainable housebuilder and longstanding corporate partner of the RSPB, our goal is to create a safe home for nature and humans alike at our developments. In doing so, we hope to empower our new residents and surrounding communities to take small steps to welcome wildlife into their own gardens and green spaces. By installing a custom-made nestbox in their gardens, our residents can take one small step to help protect wild birds in Haywards Heath, and allow the population to continue to grow this nesting season.”

You can reserve their nestbox by emailing [email protected] or [email protected]