Haywards Heath laser and firework spectacular event planned

The Sky’s The Limit laser and firework spectacular is taking place in Haywards Heath on Saturday (February 26).

By Megan O’Neill
Monday, 21st February 2022, 2:41 pm

Haywards Heath Town Council is delighted to host the in Victoria Park on Saturday, February 26.

The free, familyfriendly event will see lasers and fireworks light up the sky alongside uplifting music, supported by live fire dancers.

The event will begin at 6.45pm.

This event has been made possible due to a partnership with Mid Sussex District Council, which is administering the government’s Welcome Back Fund.

The Welcome Back Fund is encouraging local councils to host events to get people back out into the community.

