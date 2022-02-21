Haywards Heath laser and firework spectacular event planned

Haywards Heath Town Council is delighted to host the in Victoria Park on Saturday, February 26.

The free, familyfriendly event will see lasers and fireworks light up the sky alongside uplifting music, supported by live fire dancers.

The event will begin at 6.45pm.

The Sky's The Limit - Laser and Fireworks Spectacular

This event has been made possible due to a partnership with Mid Sussex District Council, which is administering the government’s Welcome Back Fund.