Hearing Club meeting in St Leonards
The next monthly meeting of the St Leonard's Hearing Club and Hearing Aid Maintenance is on Wednesday day 7th February 2024, from 10.30am to 12.00pm at The Clifton Community Centre, 1-2 Stainsby Street, St Leonards-on-Sea, TN7 6LA.
Please note: Hearing aid maintenance is for Conquest or Park Practice Eastbourne Audiology Department patients only.
This is an excellent opportunity to meet other people with a hearing loss and to make new friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment and to learn from their personal experience of living with hearing loss.
It’s also an ideal opportunity to learn some useful communication skills that will help to reduce the feeling of isolation.
Free refreshments and raffle. All welcome so put a note in your diary.
For more information, please contact East Sussex Hearing on 01323 722505 Email [email protected]